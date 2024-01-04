Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70-6.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.8-7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.89 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.63.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $104.93 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.22. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,653,000 after buying an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,658,000 after purchasing an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 13.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,957,000 after purchasing an additional 138,595 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.