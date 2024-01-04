Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 924,835 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 2,207,271 shares.The stock last traded at $109.75 and had previously closed at $104.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at $13,735,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 113.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

