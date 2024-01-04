Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Landstar System by 5.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 100.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Landstar System by 7.4% during the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $185.10 on Thursday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.05 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.12.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 15.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on LSTR. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

