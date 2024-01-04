Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Gap Down to $65.78

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $65.78, but opened at $63.88. Lattice Semiconductor shares last traded at $64.12, with a volume of 182,680 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSCC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.03 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $41,486,511.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,390. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

