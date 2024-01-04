Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 76,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 29,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.94.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

LNT opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

