Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. HSBC began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

