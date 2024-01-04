Legacy Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,591 Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period.

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

