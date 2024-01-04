Legacy Financial Group LLC Buys New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after buying an additional 3,025,065 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after buying an additional 1,265,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 221.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,124,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,404,000 after buying an additional 775,059 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.45.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $232.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $260.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

