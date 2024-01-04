Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $48,000 in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,519,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Chemed by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Chemed by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 216,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,430,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $573.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $578.86 and a 200-day moving average of $541.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $481.99 and a 1-year high of $596.91.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 3,814 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.32, for a total value of $2,236,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock worth $13,596,105. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

