Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $48,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $303.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.49 and its 200 day moving average is $274.77.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.99%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total value of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.