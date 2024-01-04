Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $52,000 in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SLV. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 2.7 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.42.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

