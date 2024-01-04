Legacy Financial Group LLC Invests $64,000 in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PECO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of PECO stock opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 248.94%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Further Reading

