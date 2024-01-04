Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New $55,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

IJS opened at $99.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.47. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.81 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

