Legacy Financial Group LLC Makes New $61,000 Investment in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MGPI opened at $94.61 on Thursday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $124.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 12.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 10.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $253,585.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Colo purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,681.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

