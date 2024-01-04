Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 13.1% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $98.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

