Legacy Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 74.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $48.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

