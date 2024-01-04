Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS)

Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 119.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1,506.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter.

FLQS opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02. Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50.

The Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Small Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US small-cap index based on a composite scores of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility. FLQS was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

