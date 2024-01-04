Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE GPC opened at $136.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.35. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

