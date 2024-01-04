Legacy Financial Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $360,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $108.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.54. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.80 and a 1-year high of $109.18.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

