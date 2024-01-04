Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $15.01 Million Position in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:HMOP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 407,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,710 shares during the quarter. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period.

Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HMOP opened at $38.90 on Thursday. Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70.

About Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF

The Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF (HMOP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively-managed to provide current income and long-term total return from a broad portfolio of municipal bonds. HMOP was launched on Dec 13, 2017 and is managed by Hartford.

