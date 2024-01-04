Legacy Wealth Management Inc Has $802,000 Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,155,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,445,000 after acquiring an additional 87,790 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,399,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $54.76 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.90. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $44.38 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

