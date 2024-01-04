Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 91.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $320,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 200,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,005,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FEZ traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.80. 96,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,725. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.84 and a 52-week high of $48.19.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

