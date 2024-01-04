Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Has $19.32 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 468,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 11.9% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $19,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPYV traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,420,682. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.26 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

