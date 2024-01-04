Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. Invests $160,000 in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. StoneCo comprises about 0.1% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STNE traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $16.68. 869,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,339. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.25 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.70 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

