Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 744 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.9% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,235,000 after buying an additional 56,016 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 70,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.50. 107,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,110. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $75.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average of $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

