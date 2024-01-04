Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.15. 2,638,937 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.