Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $5.60 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,532 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.7% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 147,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 328,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after buying an additional 23,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 177.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 98,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 63,134 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.25. 760,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,996. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.14.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

