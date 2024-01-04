Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.97. 915,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,953. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

