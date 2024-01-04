Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 11.2% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,064,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,639,000 after buying an additional 78,465 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,592,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,257,000 after buying an additional 27,851 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $169.34. 452,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,190. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $171.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

