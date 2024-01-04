Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,043 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises approximately 1.3% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $227.44. The company had a trading volume of 72,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,890. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $238.11 and its 200-day moving average is $229.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.15%.

In related news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,529.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,038 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

