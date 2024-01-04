Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,521 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,664 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after buying an additional 1,608,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,307,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $240.79. The stock had a trading volume of 32,766,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,163,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $765.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

