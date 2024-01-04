Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $211,000 Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its holdings in ONEOK by 401.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $72.25. The stock had a trading volume of 358,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,954. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $72.52.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

