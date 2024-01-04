Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.39. 856,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 891,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on LSPD. UBS Group began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $230.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.59 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 120.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 139,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.