Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $408.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $403.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.28. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $434.21.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.85.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

