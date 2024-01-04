Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Lindsay’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Lindsay Stock Performance

LNN opened at $122.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.42. Lindsay has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $169.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Roth Capital raised shares of Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lindsay from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindsay has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,584,000 after acquiring an additional 72,056 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,862,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 284,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Featured Stories

