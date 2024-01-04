Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.81% from the stock’s current price.

LPX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,723. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $79.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $87,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

