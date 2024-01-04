Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Raised by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 2.5% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 761,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $158,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 290,545 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,387,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy CG LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.92.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.50. The company had a trading volume of 462,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,139. The company has a market capitalization of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.44.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

