MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MTSI

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $85.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.31. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $48.53 and a 1 year high of $96.09.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 8,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total value of $715,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,896.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,728 shares of company stock worth $27,359,636. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.