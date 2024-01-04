Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 4,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.
Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.
Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile
Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food sectors in Brazil and internationally. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as cattle, sheep, and fish, as well as plant and vegetable based proteins; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.
