Marfrig Global Foods (OTCMKTS:MRRTY) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRRTY – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 4,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Marfrig Global Foods Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54.

Marfrig Global Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marfrig Global Foods SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the food sectors in Brazil and internationally. It produces, processes, distributes, and sells animal-based proteins, such as cattle, sheep, and fish, as well as plant and vegetable based proteins; and various ready-to-eat products, including frozen vegetables, lamb, fish, and sauces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marfrig Global Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marfrig Global Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.