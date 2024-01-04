Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is Ycg LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ycg LLC decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 3.8% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $41,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.79. The stock had a trading volume of 269,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,625. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.86 and a 52 week high of $202.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.71.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

