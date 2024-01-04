Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stake Lifted by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 1.4% of Segment Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $13,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 103,259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,945,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,095,813,000 after acquiring an additional 74,873,326 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $659,049,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,203,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.71.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $192.16. The company had a trading volume of 191,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,054. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $194.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.86 and a 12-month high of $202.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.