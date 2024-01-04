Massachusetts Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 256.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SWX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.14. 49,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.07. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 7.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is -80.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.