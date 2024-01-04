Massachusetts Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Massachusetts Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Ingersoll Rand comprises about 1.5% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IR. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.7% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Cfra upped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $631,209.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.41. 157,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day moving average of $67.49.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

