Massachusetts Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Massachusetts Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 243,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,876,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,958 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.09. 336,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,864. The company has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.