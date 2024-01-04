Massachusetts Wealth Management Purchases 150 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after buying an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RTX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,858. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.