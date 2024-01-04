Massachusetts Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.8% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,068 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,812,000 after buying an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,699,000 after buying an additional 1,250,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,737,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.05. 2,007,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,285,020. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

