Massachusetts Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,325 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.
Carrier Global Stock Performance
Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.60. 595,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
About Carrier Global
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.
See Also
