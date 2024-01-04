Massachusetts Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 4,325 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Massachusetts Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.60. 595,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,633. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.