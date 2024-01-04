Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 75 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Massachusetts Wealth Management reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after purchasing an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,213,996,000 after purchasing an additional 123,332 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $682,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $662,189,000 after buying an additional 89,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.64.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

VMC traded up $1.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.52. 80,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,938. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

