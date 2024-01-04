Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Boosted by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $159,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 51.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock valued at $195,418,895 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mastercard from $479.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $418.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $392.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $406.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $340.21 and a 1 year high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

