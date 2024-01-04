McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 426.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

NYSE:MKC opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.13 and a 12-month high of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.00%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $128,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

